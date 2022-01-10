BIOLASE takes a dip after providing Q4 guidance

Jan. 10, 2022 11:49 AM ETBIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • BIOLASE (BIOL -2.0%) announces preliminary Q4 Revenue in the range of $12.2M-12.5M, up 44% to 47% over Q4 2020 and 20% to 23% over Q4 2019.
  • Company continued to gain momentum with new customers and dental specialists during the quarter.
  • Approximately 90% of company's sales territories were fully staffed at the end of the quarter.
  • Company received approval for its new EdgePRO laser, which it developed with EdgeEndo, a global leader in commercializing products for the endodontics market
  • Cash and cash equivalents are expected to be ~$30M at year end, which the company believes will be sufficient to execute company's multi-year growth strategy.
  • Company strengthened balance sheet with $14M of funding to further drive long-term growth strategy.
  • "Our anticipated strong fourth quarter performance reflects the rising demand for our industry-leading dental lasers and increased adoption by new customers including general dentists and specialists," commented John Beaver, President and CEO.
  • A look at company Q3 results.
