Indonesia backtracks on coal export ban
Jan. 10, 2022 ARCH, BTU, BHP, RIO
- A week after the world's largest exporter of coal banned international sales of the fuel, the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs appeared on CNBC overnight to say exports will restart this week.
- The plan, designed to ensure supply to Indonesian power plants, is being reversed as the State Power Utility PLN has indicated they've been able to quickly restock 13.9mt of coal en route to their goal of having 20.0mt on hand.
- As the government reverses the ban, they are also discussing a levy on foreign sales, though details of the size, scope and duration remain unclear.
- News of the ban sent Newcastle thermal coal in Australia up almost 40%, and although prices fell modestly in overnight trade, the market appears to be waiting for details on the pace of the reversal, in addition to news about the potential levy.
- Shares of coal producers like Rio (NYSE:RIO), BHP (NYSE:BHP), Peabody (NYSE:BTU) and Arch (NYSE:ARCH) have performed well year-to-date, on the back of higher coal prices and an improved outlook from the IEA.