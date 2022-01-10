RxSight rallies as prelim. revenue for Q4 exceeds estimates
Jan. 10, 2022 11:50 AM ETRxSight, Inc. (RXST)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- RxSight (RXST +26.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since its IPO in late July after the company disclosed better than anticipated preliminary unaudited revenue for the final quarter of 2021.
- The revenue for Q4 2021 and full year are expected to reach ~$8.4M and $22.6M, RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST), said Sunday, indicating ~17% YoY and ~54% YoY growth, respectively. Meanwhile, the consensus estimates for the company imply ~$7.1M revenue for Q4 2021.
- The quarterly performance was driven by the sales of 45 Light Delivery Devices (LDDs) and 2,959 Light Adjustable Lenses (LALs). For the full year, the LDD and LAL sales reached 114 and 8,328, respectively. The installed base of LDDs stood at 206 at the end of the year.
- Meanwhile, the year-end cash and equivalents are expected to approach $159.3M, compared to $168.3M at the end of Q3 2021.