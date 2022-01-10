Albertsons Companies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 10, 2022 11:52 AM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (-19.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.02B (+4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ACI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.