Epizyme jumps after product revenue shows strong sequential growth: Q4 Prelim
Jan. 10, 2022 11:55 AM ET By: Shweta Agarwal
- Epizyme (EPZM +5.8%) reports its preliminary estimate for TAZVERIK product revenue to be $11.2-$11.7M for Q4 2021.
- TAZVERIK commercial sales is expected to be between $7.0-7.5M, representing a sequential increase of approximately 35% from Q3 2021.
- TAZVERIK is a methyltransferase inhibitor of EZH2 developed by Epizyme that is approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients with epithelioid sarcoma and follicular lymphoma.
- For the full-year, TAZVERIK net product revenue is expected to range between $30.6-$31.1M, including between $7.3-$7.5M related to sales of TAZVERIK commercial product for third-party pharmaceutical company use in clinical trials
- Total end user demand in the fourth quarter is expected to represent at least a 14% increase, sequentially.
- 2022 Operating Expense Guidance: The Company expects 2022 non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses of between $170-190M.
- "Looking ahead to 2022, we plan to continue our focus on accelerating commercial adoption of TAZVERIK and advancing key clinical trial programs. We look forward to initiating the global Phase 3 portion of our SYMPHONY-1 study," says President and CEO Grant Bogle.
