Epizyme jumps after product revenue shows strong sequential growth: Q4 Prelim

Jan. 10, 2022 11:55 AM ETEpizyme, Inc. (EPZM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Epizyme (EPZM +5.8%) reports its preliminary estimate for TAZVERIK product revenue to be $11.2-$11.7M for Q4 2021.
  • TAZVERIK commercial sales is expected to be between $7.0-7.5M, representing a sequential increase of approximately 35% from Q3 2021.
  • TAZVERIK is a methyltransferase inhibitor of EZH2 developed by Epizyme that is approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients with epithelioid sarcoma and follicular lymphoma.
  • For the full-year, TAZVERIK net product revenue is expected to range between $30.6-$31.1M, including between $7.3-$7.5M related to sales of TAZVERIK commercial product for third-party pharmaceutical company use in clinical trials
  • Total end user demand in the fourth quarter is expected to represent at least a 14% increase, sequentially.
  • 2022 Operating Expense Guidance: The Company expects 2022 non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses of between $170-190M.
  • "Looking ahead to 2022, we plan to continue our focus on accelerating commercial adoption of TAZVERIK and advancing key clinical trial programs. We look forward to initiating the global Phase 3 portion of our SYMPHONY-1 study," says President and CEO Grant Bogle.
  • Earlier, Epizyme EPS misses by $0.11, misses on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.