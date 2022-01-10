KKR closes health care strategic growth fund at $4.0B
Jan. 10, 2022
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) conducts the final closing of its latest health care strategic growth fund at $4.0B, more than twice the size of its predecessor fund that closed at $1.45B in capital commitments in November 2017, and highlighting the KKR's confidence in the sector.
- The company has invested ~$18B across the sector since 2004 and its health care team has increased to almost 35 investment professionals.
- The Health Care Strategic Growth Fund II (HCSG II) is dedicated to health care growth equity investment opportunities primarily in North America and Europe.
- Like its earlier fund, HCSG II aims to produce strong returns for clients by investing in health care companies with proven products and services that are seeking a partner to commercialize and scale. The fund will focus on the biopharmaceutical, medical device, health care services, life science tools/diagnostics, and health care information technology subsectors.
- KKR will be investing ~$500M in capital in HSCG II, which has received commitments from new and existing investors, including public pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, financial institutions, endowments, private wealth and fintech platforms, family offices, and high-net-worth individual investors.
