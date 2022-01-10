Nabriva Therapeutics expects mid-to-high single digit revenue growth sequentially in Q4

Jan. 10, 2022 11:56 AM ETNBRVBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV -3.7%) forecasts Q4 total revenue growth of mid-to-high single digit percentage vs. Q3 total revenue of $8.9 M.
  • The firm expects sales of its antibiotic SIVEXTRO to reach historical levels by mid-2022.
  • NBRV has cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $47.7M as of Dec. 31 vs. $52.2M as of Sept. 30.
  • Its cash balance as of Dec. 31 is expected to fund operations, debt service obligations and capital expenditure requirements well into Q4 of 2022.
  • "We stand ready to resubmit our New Drug Application for CONTEPO and potentially bring this antibiotic to the U.S. market once COVID-related travel restrictions are lifted and the FDA is able to complete inspections of our manufacturing partners in the EU," Ted Schroeder, CEO, Nabriva Therapeutics.
  • The stock had risen 1% in premarket trade.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.