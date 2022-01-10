Nabriva Therapeutics expects mid-to-high single digit revenue growth sequentially in Q4
- Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV -3.7%) forecasts Q4 total revenue growth of mid-to-high single digit percentage vs. Q3 total revenue of $8.9 M.
- The firm expects sales of its antibiotic SIVEXTRO to reach historical levels by mid-2022.
- NBRV has cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $47.7M as of Dec. 31 vs. $52.2M as of Sept. 30.
- Its cash balance as of Dec. 31 is expected to fund operations, debt service obligations and capital expenditure requirements well into Q4 of 2022.
- "We stand ready to resubmit our New Drug Application for CONTEPO and potentially bring this antibiotic to the U.S. market once COVID-related travel restrictions are lifted and the FDA is able to complete inspections of our manufacturing partners in the EU," Ted Schroeder, CEO, Nabriva Therapeutics.
