Hyatt Hotels is the stock to chase the lodging recovery - BofA
Jan. 10, 2022 11:59 AM ETHyatt Hotels Corporation (H)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America hikes its rating on Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H -2.9%) to Buy from Underperform in a two-notch lift.
- The firm points to key positives on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) that include a majority exposure to fee-based revenue that is inflation hedged, the strongest net unit growth in the sector and recovery potential/operating leverage through group/corporate owned-hotel exposure.
- Looking ahead, BofA thinks a multiple expansion on Hyatt (G+H) could play out as it executes on a strategy to recycle capital and move toward asset light. Hyatt's (H) strong balance sheet is also seen providing downside protection relative to some Lodging REITs.
- BofA assigns a new price objective of $110 on the hotel stock to rep 17% upside potential. Shares of Hyatt (H) started off the day hitting a high of $99.05 before a big reversal.