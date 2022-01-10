SEC eyeing enhanced reporting requirements for large private companies
Jan. 10, 2022 12:34 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor4 Comments
- The SEC is looking to push large privately held companies to disclose more information about their financial status and operations.
- Regulators are making the move out of concern that some private companies have been able to acquire vast amounts of funding without the regulatory reporting requirements imposed on publicly traded companies, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing people close to the matter.
- The WSJ noted that the number of “unicorn” companies, or those valued at least $1B, has continued to climb despite the IPO boom. It added that regulators are also concerned that IPOs are turning into cash-out events for insiders and wealthy investors and that roughly two-thirds of recent IPOs were now trading below their IPO prices.
- Regulators are also looking to reform how shareholders in private companies are counted. Under federal law, companies with more than 2,000 shareholders of record are required to register securities and disclose certain information, but current SEC rules allow for pools of investors to be counted as one if they own shares through the same investment firm or vehicle, the WSJ said.
- The SEC is also looking at tightening qualification requirements for private investors, which had been loosened under the Trump administration.