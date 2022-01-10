Tilly’s reports holiday sales; issues downside guidance for Q4
Jan. 10, 2022 12:02 PM ETTilly's, Inc. (TLYS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Tilly’s (TLYS -7.3%) shares have plunged after the company reported record net sales results for the 2021 holiday period, but issued a downside guidance for Q4.
- For the nine-week period ended January 1, 2022, total net sales grew 16.5% to $173.3M, compared to $148.7M for last year’s comparable nine-week holiday period ended January 2, 2021.
- Total comparable net sales grew 14.1% (vs. +2.7% in the prior year period), with comparable net sales in physical stores increased up 23.2%. E-commerce net sales, which represented 25.5% of total net sales, fell by 5.7% for the 2021 holiday period (vs. +65.2% last year).
- The company attributed these results to favorable market conditions, a compelling merchandise assortment, and a shift in customers' preference for shopping in physical stores over e-commerce compared to last year's holiday period.
- Additionally, Tilly's provided an update to its Q4 outlook, expecting net sales in the range of ~$203M-$205M (consensus: $212.48M) and EPS in the range of ~$0.39 to $0.42 per diluted share. This would represent the company's most profitable fourth quarter in its public-company history.
- The company currently expects to report its Q4 and full fiscal year results on or about March 10, 2022.