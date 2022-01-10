Royal Bank of Canada CEO seeks to expand wealth management arm in U.S., Europe: Bloomberg

  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) CEO Dave McKay wants to expand the bank's wealth management unit in the U.S. and Europe through smaller acquisitions, Bloomberg reports, citing McKay at a conference.
  • The bank is looking at deals in "wealth distribution in Europe to enhance our European and global wealth franchise," McKay says.
  • It sees organic growth is entities such as commercial banking, corporate banking and credit cards, along with investing in startups in its RBC Ventures portfolio, he notes.
  • Additionally, the bank has added to its tech team and is building out its healthcare team; it will look to deploy more capital in its corporate loan book this year, McKay highlights.
  • Meanwhile, shares of RY slip 0.3% intra-day.
  • Previously, (Dec. 1, 2021) Royal Bank of Canada missed Q4 earnings consensus.
