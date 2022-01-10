'Not the same' Chesapeake rated new Buy at BofA with 'pristine' balance sheet

Fracking Drill Rig at Sunset

sasacvetkovic33/E+ via Getty Images

  • Chesapeake Energy (CHK +1.9%) jumps to a 52-week high as Bank of America starts coverage with a Buy rating and $90 price target, citing confidence in new management and shareholder return prospects.
  • Today's Chesapeake is a different company than the old days, BofA's Doug Leggate says, now "focused on capital discipline, retaining a strong balance sheet and generating free cash flow with greater returns of capital to shareholders."
  • Investors have long memories of Chesapeake's checkered history of poor capital discipline, aggressive land acquisition and complex financials, but "CFO-turned-CEO Nick Dell'Osso has already made his mark with a highly accretive acquisition of Vine Energy, reloading free cash visibility and underlined by a cash return framework never before seen by legacy CHK shareholders," Leggate writes, adding that management has theoretical capacity to return $5.1B to shareholders of 66% of its current market cap over the next four years.
  • "Visibility on free cash flow with a pristine balance sheet means CHK's point forward investment case provides an attractive value play," according to Leggate.
  • Chesapeake shares no doubt are enjoying an added boost from a big bump in natural gas prices today, as snowy winter weather blankets much of the east coast.
