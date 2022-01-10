Tilly's shows Q4 record holiday period net sales
Jan. 10, 2022 12:05 PM ETTilly's, Inc. (TLYS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Tilly’s (TLYS -8.0%) expects total net sales of $173.3M increased by 16.5% for the 2021 holiday period compared to $148.7M last year.
- Total comparable net sales, increased by 14.1% for the 2021 holiday period compared to an increase of 2.7%.
- Comparable net sales in physical stores increased by 23.2% for the 2021 holiday period.
- E-commerce net sales decreased by 5.7% for the 2021 holiday period compared to an increase of 65.2% during the 2020 holiday period.
- Company had $188.9M of cash and marketable securities and no debt outstanding after paying an aggregate of $61.6M in special cash dividends to shareholders in July and December 2021.