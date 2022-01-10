NovoCure provides Q4 and FY21 prelim revenues, business updates

Jan. 10, 2022 12:05 PM ETNovoCure Limited (NVCR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • NovoCure (NVCR -4.3%) reports prelim full year 2021 net revenues of $535 million vs. consensus of $534.06M, up 8% over the prior year and fourth quarter net revenues of $133 million vs. consensus of $138.11M.
  • As of December 31, 2021, there were 3,587 active patients on therapy. Active patients from North America, EMEA and Japan contributed 2,272, 1,008 and 307, respectively.
  • In the quarter ended December 31, 2021, 1,430 prescriptions were received. Prescriptions from North America, EMEA and Japan contributed 966, 349 and 115, respectively.
  • In 2022, the company expects to achieve active patient growth rates of 2% to 5%, in-line with the growth rate experienced in the fourth quarter 2021. Longer term, the company continues to expect further adoption in its core glioblastoma business.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $937.7M as of December 31, 2021.
  • DMC interim analysis for INNOVATE-3 pivotal trial in ovarian cancer anticipated in early Q2 2022 given limited total number of events to date in fast-recruiting trial.
  • The company will Novocure will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on February 24, 2022 before market opens.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.