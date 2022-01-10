NovoCure provides Q4 and FY21 prelim revenues, business updates
Jan. 10, 2022 12:05 PM ETNovoCure Limited (NVCR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- NovoCure (NVCR -4.3%) reports prelim full year 2021 net revenues of $535 million vs. consensus of $534.06M, up 8% over the prior year and fourth quarter net revenues of $133 million vs. consensus of $138.11M.
- As of December 31, 2021, there were 3,587 active patients on therapy. Active patients from North America, EMEA and Japan contributed 2,272, 1,008 and 307, respectively.
- In the quarter ended December 31, 2021, 1,430 prescriptions were received. Prescriptions from North America, EMEA and Japan contributed 966, 349 and 115, respectively.
- In 2022, the company expects to achieve active patient growth rates of 2% to 5%, in-line with the growth rate experienced in the fourth quarter 2021. Longer term, the company continues to expect further adoption in its core glioblastoma business.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $937.7M as of December 31, 2021.
- DMC interim analysis for INNOVATE-3 pivotal trial in ovarian cancer anticipated in early Q2 2022 given limited total number of events to date in fast-recruiting trial.
- The company will Novocure will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on February 24, 2022 before market opens.