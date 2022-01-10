CommScope falls 6% as Evercore hits sidelines for 2022, despite long-term upside
Jan. 10, 2022 12:06 PM ETCommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM) is 6% lower today following a downgrade to In Line at Evercore ISI, which sees "limited" upside for 2022 as the company fights some headwinds.
- Those include a "difficult supply chain environment, HNS divesture and NEXT initiatives," the firm says.
- It's still positive on long-term upside if CommScope can deliver on 2024 targets, including 55% EBITDA growth through 2024. The issue is that some 80% of that EBITDA growth is coming in fiscal 2023 and 2024, so the upside this year is likely to be limited.
- "It makes sense that the turnaround really gains steam in FY23E as they will have additional cabling capacity coming online (expected to deliver $100M in incremental EBITDA) and other actions that will take time to deliver benefits," Evercore says.
- The lack of EBITDA expansion in the first half of this year is mainly tied to cost inflation, partly offset by price increases coming in the back half.
- Evercore still sees a path toward $30-plus per share - but only in time.
- It's slashed its price target to $12 from $18, cutting implied upside to a still-solid 17%.
- Jefferies last month named CommScope among those stocks it said had leverage to capex spending needed to fight inflation.