Asian fintech startup Pine Labs is said to seek $500M in U.S. IPO

Jan. 10, 2022 12:09 PM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)BLKBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Mastercard Credit Card

jbk_photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Asian digital payments provider Pine Labs Pvt is said to be preparing for a U.S. IPO and is looking to raise about $500M.
  • Pine Labs, which is backed by Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Sequoia India, has filed confidentially for an IPO in the U.S. as soon as the first half of this year, according to a Bloomberg report. A U.S. listing may value the company at $5.5B to $7B.
  • Bloomberg reported in August that Pine Labs was considering an IPO. Pine Labs announced in July it raised about $600M in from investors including Fidelity Management BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK).
  • Mastercard announced in February 2020 that it was teaming with merchant commerce platform Pine Labs to provide point-of-sale and prepaid solutions to merchants across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.