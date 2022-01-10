Asian fintech startup Pine Labs is said to seek $500M in U.S. IPO
Jan. 10, 2022
- Asian digital payments provider Pine Labs Pvt is said to be preparing for a U.S. IPO and is looking to raise about $500M.
- Pine Labs, which is backed by Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Sequoia India, has filed confidentially for an IPO in the U.S. as soon as the first half of this year, according to a Bloomberg report. A U.S. listing may value the company at $5.5B to $7B.
- Bloomberg reported in August that Pine Labs was considering an IPO. Pine Labs announced in July it raised about $600M in from investors including Fidelity Management BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK).
- Mastercard announced in February 2020 that it was teaming with merchant commerce platform Pine Labs to provide point-of-sale and prepaid solutions to merchants across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.