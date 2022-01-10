Synnex Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 10, 2022 12:09 PM ETTD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Synnex (NYSE:SNX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.68 (-48.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.52B (+109.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.