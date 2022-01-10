Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank shares fall as Cerberus set to trim stakes - Bloomberg

  • Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares drop 2.1% and Commerzbank ADRs (OTCPK:CRZBY) slides 3.8% after news breaks that Cerberus Capital Management started a sale of ~21M shares of Deutsche Bank and 25.3M shares of Commerzbank.
  • The share sales will occur through accelerated bookbuild offerings, Bloomberg reports, citing terms it has seen.
  • Morgan Stanley Europe SE is the sole bookrunner for the placement.
  • The selling shareholder hold ~3% stake in Deutsche Bank (DB) and ~5% stake in Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY) (OTCPK:CRZBF).
  • In Q3 results, Deutsche Bank (DB) disclosed an additional EUR 700M (~$813M) of costs for its restructuring plan.
