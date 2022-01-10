Rigel down as it expects slight decrease in products sales in Q4 compared to prior year

Jan. 10, 2022

  • Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL -4.0%) are down today as the company announced that its Q4 2021 net product sales would be down slightly from where it was in the year-ago period.
  • The company expects net product sales of $17.6M in the quarter compared to $17.7M for the same period of 2020.
  • Rigel said shipments of Tavalisse (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) last year increased 8% from 2020.
  • The company expects to report cash of ~$124.9M as of the end of 2020 compared to ~$57.3M as of December 31, 2020.
  • Last month, Rigel said that a late-stage trial of Tavalisse in adults with chronic immune thrombocytopenia met its primary endpoint in Japan.
