Rigel down as it expects slight decrease in products sales in Q4 compared to prior year
Jan. 10, 2022 12:13 PM ETRigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL -4.0%) are down today as the company announced that its Q4 2021 net product sales would be down slightly from where it was in the year-ago period.
- The company expects net product sales of $17.6M in the quarter compared to $17.7M for the same period of 2020.
- Rigel said shipments of Tavalisse (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) last year increased 8% from 2020.
- The company expects to report cash of ~$124.9M as of the end of 2020 compared to ~$57.3M as of December 31, 2020.
- Last month, Rigel said that a late-stage trial of Tavalisse in adults with chronic immune thrombocytopenia met its primary endpoint in Japan.