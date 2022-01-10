Ironwood Pharmaceuticals sees FY21 guidance ahead of prior levels, provides FY22 estimates
Jan. 10, 2022 12:13 PM ETIronwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD -0.6%) sees FY21 LINZESS U.S. net sales to exceed $1B with LINZESS U.S. net sales growth, total Ironwood revenues, and Ironwood adjusted EBITDA to be at the high end of earlier provided guidance.
- Adj. EBITDA is now seen coming in more than $230M (compared to $210M+ earlier provided).
- "We expect to report solid financial results in 2021 and deliver our third consecutive year of profits. Notably, we expect LINZESS to exceed $1B in U.S. net sales reaching blockbuster status, a significant accomplishment for Ironwood. Additional highlights include advanced innovation through our expanded pipeline and development programs, and the initiation of a share repurchase program of up to $150M through December 2022," CEO Tom McCourt commented.
- During Q4, the company repurchased $27M of shares under its board authorized share repurchase program of up to $150M through Dec. 31, 2022.
- For 2022, the company has refined its mix of brand investment and class-leading payer access thereby leading to low single digit LINZESS net sales growth and reporting strong brand margins.
- Adj. EBITDA growth is expected well in excess of Ironwood revenue growth in 2022.
- For FY22, the company expects: