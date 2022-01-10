Ironwood Pharmaceuticals sees FY21 guidance ahead of prior levels, provides FY22 estimates

Jan. 10, 2022 12:13 PM ETIronwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD -0.6%) sees FY21 LINZESS U.S. net sales to exceed $1B with LINZESS U.S. net sales growth, total Ironwood revenues, and Ironwood adjusted EBITDA to be at the high end of earlier provided guidance.
  • Adj. EBITDA is now seen coming in more than $230M (compared to $210M+ earlier provided).
  • "We expect to report solid financial results in 2021 and deliver our third consecutive year of profits. Notably, we expect LINZESS to exceed $1B in U.S. net sales reaching blockbuster status, a significant accomplishment for Ironwood. Additional highlights include advanced innovation through our expanded pipeline and development programs, and the initiation of a share repurchase program of up to $150M through December 2022," CEO Tom McCourt commented.
  • During Q4, the company repurchased $27M of shares under its board authorized share repurchase program of up to $150M through Dec. 31, 2022.
  • For 2022, the company has refined its mix of brand investment and class-leading payer access thereby leading to low single digit LINZESS net sales growth and reporting strong brand margins.
  • Adj. EBITDA growth is expected well in excess of Ironwood revenue growth in 2022.
  • For FY22, the company expects:

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.