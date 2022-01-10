Chevron increasing production in Kazakhstan following protest-linked interruption
Jan. 10, 2022 12:19 PM ETCVX, XOM, URA, CCJBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is increasing production at mega-field Tengiz, after interruptions were reported following protests in the Country last week; no comment has been made with regard to the scale of the outage.
- The 600kb/d field is under expansion, and neither Chevron nor partner Exxon (NYSE:XOM) has indicated if protests will have an impact on timing or cost of the expansion.
- Hours ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in defending Kazakhstan from a "foreign-backed terrorist uprising."
- The path forward for Kazakhstan remains unclear; however, with 40% of global uranium supply (NYSEARCA:URA) (NYSE:CCJ) coming from the former Soviet nation, both Russia and international forces are likely to attempt to influence President Tokayev as he rebuilds his government.