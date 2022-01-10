Chevron increasing production in Kazakhstan following protest-linked interruption

Jan. 10, 2022 12:19 PM ETCVX, XOM, URA, CCJBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Flags of Kazakhstan and Russia

Oleksandr Filon/iStock via Getty Images

  • Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is increasing production at mega-field Tengiz, after interruptions were reported following protests in the Country last week; no comment has been made with regard to the scale of the outage.
  • The 600kb/d field is under expansion, and neither Chevron nor partner Exxon (NYSE:XOM) has indicated if protests will have an impact on timing or cost of the expansion.
  • Hours ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in defending Kazakhstan from a "foreign-backed terrorist uprising."
  • The path forward for Kazakhstan remains unclear; however, with 40% of global uranium supply (NYSEARCA:URA) (NYSE:CCJ) coming from the former Soviet nation, both Russia and international forces are likely to attempt to influence President Tokayev as he rebuilds his government.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.