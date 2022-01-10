CoreCivic wins contract with Arizona at La Palma correctional center

  • CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) wins a new contract with the State of Arizona for up to 2,706 adult male inmates on behalf of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry at the company's 3,060-bed La Palma Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona.
  • Still, shares of CXW edge lower by 0.4% intra-day.
  • The contract has an initial term of five years, with one extension option for up to five years. The company and ADCRR are working on a ramp plan that's expected to begin in late Q1 or early Q2 of 2022.
  • Upon full utilization of the contract, CoreCivic (CXW) expects to generate approximately $75M-85M in annualized revenue.
  • Note that the contract comes about a year after the Biden administration took executive action to stop the federal government's use of private prisons.
  • Previously, (Oct. 8, 2021) CoreCivic replaced federal prison contracts with municipalities.
