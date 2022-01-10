Nike's bid to block imports of Adidas' Primeknit products to be heard by ITC
- A bid by Nike (NKE -5.1%) to block Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) from importing Primeknit footwear on the basis that the Primeknit shoe tech infringes a number of patents will be considered by the International Trade Commission, according to Bloomberg.
- In a long battle over the issue, Nike alleges that Adidas is violating Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 by importing shoes that infringe upon its rights with Flyknit tech and a "novel method" of designing and manufacturing uppers that enables Nike to create footwear that excels in performance, design, and aesthetics, while reducing materials and waste. Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) maintains that Primeknit products are from the company's own research and development.
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) have been in a legal tussle over Flyknit tech since shortly after the London Summer Olympics in 2012, which coincided with the introduction of similar knitted footwear from Adidas.
- Outside the courtroom, Seeking Alpha authors are more bullish on Adidas than Nike.