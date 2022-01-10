Nano Dimension partners with XTPL to develop nano-particle conductive ink
Jan. 10, 2022 12:26 PM ETNano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Nano Dimension (NNDM -4.7%) and Micro Additive Manufacturing have joined forces with Poland-based XTPL to develop a next-generation nano-particle based conductive ink.
- XTPL is pioneering an additive manufacturing technology that enables ultra-precise printing of nanomaterials.
- The latest partnership will focus on the development of new nano-particle conductive ink for AME (additively manufactured electronics) applications.
- Commenting on the collaboration, Hanan Gino, Chief Product Officer of Nano Dimension, said "The expertise of XTPL will enable our customers to more easily develop new classes of High-Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs) on our AME intelligent systems combining software, hardware, deep/machine learning, and materials for advanced industrial solutions."
- NNDM shares are currently down ~5%.
