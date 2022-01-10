Oak Street Health cut to Market Perform at Cowen on higher-than-expected loss

Jan. 10, 2022 12:27 PM ETOak Street Health, Inc. (OSH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Oak Street Health (OSH -8.9%) is trading lower for the fifth straight session after Cowen downgraded the stock to Market Perform from Outperform, noting a worse than expected EBITDA loss for the company.
  • The analyst Gary Taylor anticipates the primary care service provider to set its 2022 EBITDA loss near $320M, compared to $189M in the consensus.
  • In addition, the firm cites a company presentation where Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) indicated its projection for 2022E platform contribution by vintages. The analyst argues that the company has lowered its intermediate-term projection for vintage archetype from its original model.
  • While the firm was bracing for a worse than expected EBITDA loss, “lowering the archetype is not a concept that we are comfortable with, nor one that we believe will support OSH's still-premium EV/sales valuation in the sector,” the analyst wrote.
  • The price target cut to $25 from $48 per share indicates a downside of ~1.8%.
  • According to Seeking Alpha's Wall St. Analysts ratings, the Bullish ratings on Oak Street Health (OSH) continue to outnumber the Neutral views.
