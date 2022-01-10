Altimeter's Brad Gerstner: Tech valuations could still fall another 10%+ as COVID stimulus retreats
Jan. 10, 2022 12:42 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Closely watched fund manager Brad Gerstner said Monday that the valuations of technology stocks could fall further from current levels, despite the sharp sell-off the sector has seen already in 2022.
- In an off-air interview with CNBC, the founder and CEO of Altimeter Capital contended that the P/E multiples on tech stocks could still compress another 10%-15%.
- He added that concerns surrounding the Omicron variant delayed a revaluation of the tech sector but now the likelihood of near-term interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve is forcing investors to rethink how much they are willing to pay for more speculative stocks.
- Gerstner warned that the Fed's "sloppiness" on monetary policy could cause tech valuations to revert to 2018 levels. However, he added that was not the most likely outcome.
- In a series of Twitter posts that he sent out about the same time he spoke to CNBC, Gerstner added that testing these 2018 levels would mean a further 10%-30% retreat in these stocks.
- "Not our base case -- but on the table," he tweeted.
- In his tweets, Gerstner took a glass-half-full view of the recent market volatility, taking it as a sign that the pandemic was nearing an end.
- "The markets have spoken. COVID is over. Govt stimulus (fed and congress) is over," he tweeted, adding "massive volatility caused by pandemic/unprecedented govt response is unsettling but should be cause for celebration - the world is going back to normal!"
- The Altimeter founder also expressed long-term confidence in the tech sector, despite the recent slide. However, he noted that investors will have to accommodate themselves to a pre-2020 view of the market.
- "Tech is clearly more important than ever," he tweeted. "And now we can get back to building and compounding the old fashioned way!"
