Altimeter's Brad Gerstner: Tech valuations could still fall another 10%+ as COVID stimulus retreats

Jan. 10, 2022 12:42 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Closely watched fund manager Brad Gerstner said Monday that the valuations of technology stocks could fall further from current levels, despite the sharp sell-off the sector has seen already in 2022.
  • In an off-air interview with CNBC, the founder and CEO of Altimeter Capital contended that the P/E multiples on tech stocks could still compress another 10%-15%.
  • He added that concerns surrounding the Omicron variant delayed a revaluation of the tech sector but now the likelihood of near-term interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve is forcing investors to rethink how much they are willing to pay for more speculative stocks.
  • Gerstner warned that the Fed's "sloppiness" on monetary policy could cause tech valuations to revert to 2018 levels. However, he added that was not the most likely outcome.
  • In a series of Twitter posts that he sent out about the same time he spoke to CNBC, Gerstner added that testing these 2018 levels would mean a further 10%-30% retreat in these stocks.
  • "Not our base case -- but on the table," he tweeted.
  • In his tweets, Gerstner took a glass-half-full view of the recent market volatility, taking it as a sign that the pandemic was nearing an end.
  • "The markets have spoken. COVID is over. Govt stimulus (fed and congress) is over," he tweeted, adding "massive volatility caused by pandemic/unprecedented govt response is unsettling but should be cause for celebration - the world is going back to normal!"
  • The Altimeter founder also expressed long-term confidence in the tech sector, despite the recent slide. However, he noted that investors will have to accommodate themselves to a pre-2020 view of the market.
  • "Tech is clearly more important than ever," he tweeted. "And now we can get back to building and compounding the old fashioned way!"
  • In December, Gerstner reported that he was selectively picking up tech names following recent downswings. See what names he was focused on here.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.