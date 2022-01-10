Selecta, Gingko to collaborate on next-generation gene therapy viral capsids
Jan. 10, 2022
- Selecta Biosciences (SELB -4.8%) and Gingko Bioworks (DNA -8.3%) will leverage both of their platforms to develop next-generation gene therapy viral capsids.
- The next-generation therapies are intended to have improved transduction, enhanced tissue tropism and reduced immunogenicity compared to current viral capsids.
- Under terms, Ginkgo is eligible for clinical, regulatory and commercial payments of up to $200M for each products, up to a total of $1.1B. Gingko is also eligible for potential sales royalties.
