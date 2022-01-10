Selecta, Gingko to collaborate on next-generation gene therapy viral capsids

Biotechnology Molecular Engineering DNA Genetic Manipulation

ktsimage/iStock via Getty Images

  • Selecta Biosciences (SELB -4.8%) and Gingko Bioworks (DNA -8.3%) will leverage both of their platforms to develop next-generation gene therapy viral capsids.
  • The next-generation therapies are intended to have improved transduction, enhanced tissue tropism and reduced immunogenicity compared to current viral capsids.
  • Under terms, Ginkgo is eligible for clinical, regulatory and commercial payments of up to $200M for each products, up to a total of $1.1B. Gingko is also eligible for potential sales royalties.
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Sandis Weil calls Gingko "the world's first synthetic biology syndicate."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.