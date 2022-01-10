Mizuho Financial appoints Masahiro Kihara as next president - Nikkei Asia
- Japan-based Mizuho Financial (NYSE:MFG) (OTCPK:MZHOF) names Senior Executive Officer Masahiro Kihara to be the bank's new president following a period of system failures last year, Nikkei Asia reports.
- Kihara will replace Tatsufumi Sakai, who will step down on April 1, 2022. Kihara is head of the Global Products Unit, which oversees services offered by the bank's investment banking unit.
- For Mizuho Bank, a subsidiary of Mizuho Financial (MFG) (OTCPK:MZHOF), President Koji Fujiwara will step down on April 1, and will be succeeded by Deputy President Massahiko Kato, Nikkei Asia reports.
- The company's committee, which is composed of outside board members, has been vetting candidates to replace Sakai after a bunch of system failures disrupted operations last year, Nikkei Asia notes.
