Mizuho Financial appoints Masahiro Kihara as next president - Nikkei Asia

Jan. 10, 2022 12:46 PM ETMizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG), MZHOFBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Mizuho Bank in Nagoya, Japan

winhorse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Japan-based Mizuho Financial (NYSE:MFG) (OTCPK:MZHOF) names Senior Executive Officer Masahiro Kihara to be the bank's new president following a period of system failures last year, Nikkei Asia reports.
  • Kihara will replace Tatsufumi Sakai, who will step down on April 1, 2022. Kihara is head of the Global Products Unit, which oversees services offered by the bank's investment banking unit.
  • For Mizuho Bank, a subsidiary of Mizuho Financial (MFG) (OTCPK:MZHOF), President Koji Fujiwara will step down on April 1, and will be succeeded by Deputy President Massahiko Kato, Nikkei Asia reports.
  • The company's committee, which is composed of outside board members, has been vetting candidates to replace Sakai after a bunch of system failures disrupted operations last year, Nikkei Asia notes.
  • Previously, (April 6, 2021) Mizuho was in talks to take on RBS U.S. workers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.