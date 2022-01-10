Xcel Energy raised on Colorado rate case, Avangrid cut at Mizuho
Jan. 10, 2022 1:01 PM ETXcel Energy Inc. (XEL), AGRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Xcel Energy (XEL +1.4%) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $72 price target, up from $64, at Mizuho following the settlement in its electric general rate case filing in Colorado, which the firm says is one of the company's more challenging regulatory jurisdictions.
- The settlement covers all aspects of the proceeding save one relating to the recovery method of decommissioning and the early retirement of Craig Station Unit 2 and Hayden Units 1 and 2.
- Mizuho says the settlement resolves most of Xcel's regulatory uncertainty with the exception of Minnesota, and provides earnings visibility for the next few years.
- On the flip side, Avangrid (AGR -3.1%) turns sharply lower after Mizuho cuts shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $47 target, trimmed from $48, anticipating weaker earnings growth in 2022-23 with no contribution expected from the proposed PNM merger, which remains subject to regulatory approval in New Mexico.
- While assuming some contribution from PNM to 2024 earnings, Mizuho says its estimates fall short of the company's 6%-8% growth target.
- Xcel's revenue and earnings have "healthily grown above even pre-COVID levels in the first three quarters of this year," Kody's Dividends writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.