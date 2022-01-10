Sema4 shares jump 9%; co expects Q4 total revenues to exceed prior forecast
Jan. 10, 2022 1:02 PM ETSMFRBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares jump 9% after the firm said it expects Q4 total revenues of $50M-$52M vs. prior guidance of $46.6M-$49.6M.
- Total revenues in FY21 are expected to exceed prior forecast of $201M-$204M, representing annual growth of at least 19%, excluding COVID-19.
- Resulted test volume, excluding COVID test volume, is now expected to exceed 80K tests in Q4 vs. prior forecast of 73K-79K tests.
- In FY21, resulted test volume - excluding COVID test volume - is expected to be at least 288K tests, representing annual growth of at least 39%.
- Cash and cash equivalents were approx. $400M as of Dec. 31.