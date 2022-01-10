Surgery Partners reaffirms FY21 revenue guidance of 19%-21% growth Y/Y, appoints David Doherty as CFO
Jan. 10, 2022 1:05 PM ETSurgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Surgery Partners (SGRY -3.6%) is re-affirming its 2021 Adj. EBITDA guidance of $325M-$330M and its 2021 Revenue guidance of 19% to 21% growth over 2020 results.
- The Co. completed the deployment of ~$185M of capital in three acquisitions in Dec. 2021, at a weighted average multiple of ~8.5x 2022E Adj. EBITDA and is re-affirming its preliminary 2022 Adj. EBITDA guidance of at least $370M.
- The Co. also announced that David T. Doherty, Senior VP, Corporate Finance and Controller at Surgery Partners, will assume the role of CFO, effective Feb. 1, 2022.