Venus Concept expects Q4 revenue between $32M and $33M
Jan. 10, 2022 1:10 PM ETVenus Concept Inc. (VERO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Venus Concept (VERO +5.6%) shares have surged after the company issued preliminary revenue results for Q4 and FY21.
- For the three months ended December 31, 2021, prelim total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $32M to $33M. That would represent a year-over-year growth of 24% to 28%.
- Consensus revenue estimates for the quarter is $31.81M.
- FY21 total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $105M to $106M, representing an increase of 35% to 36% Y/Y.
- Consensus revenue estimates for the full year is $104.80M.
- CEO Domenic Serafino stated: "We delivered revenue growth for this quarter of more than 30% year-over-year in the United States and 20% revenue growth year-over-year in international markets. Sales to international customers increased 44% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, despite continued global supply disruptions related to COVID-19 which resulted in a backlog for customer purchase orders received of $1.1M at quarter-end."
- The company expects revenue growth of at least 20% in fiscal year 2022. It also expects to generate positive cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2022.