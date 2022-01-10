Invitae extends losing streak after lower-than-expected prelim. 2021 revenue
Jan. 10, 2022 1:11 PM ETInvitae Corporation (NVTA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Invitae Corporation (NVTA -6.0%) is trading lower for the fifth straight session after the company reported preliminary, unaudited financial results that fell below expectations for 2021.
- The medical genetics company is set to report over $458M in revenue for 2021 with ~64% YoY growth. The billable revenue of more than $1.16M for the year indicates a ~76% YoY increase.
- The active healthcare provider accounts have doubled since the beginning of 2020 to more than 17.5K in total, while active pharma and commercial partnerships for the year grew ~68% to 178.
- More than 62% of its patient population at over 2.5M is available for data sharing, the company added.
- On Wall Street, the analysts expect Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) to report $463.1M in revenue for 2021.