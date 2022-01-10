Noodles & Co gains after picking Warner Foods as exclusive franchise partner in California

Jan. 10, 2022 1:14 PM ETNDLSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

  • Noodles & Company (NDLS +2.3%) shares inch higher after the firm said Warner Foods would be its new exclusive franchise partner in California.
  • With a 12-year growth plan commitment, Warner Foods - which will operate as NorCal Noodles under the deal - will develop 40 new NDLS locations throughout the state.
  • Additionally, all 15 current company-owned Noodles & Company locations in California will be re-franchised to NorCal Noodles.
  • The transaction is expected to close on Jan. 12.
  • NDLS expects 7-9 new openings during Q1 of 2022, and anticipates 8% unit growth in 2022 and 10% annual growth thereafter.
  • Warner Foods operates over 150 Jack in the Box, Black Bear Diner and Panera Bread restaurants.
