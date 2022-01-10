Airbus delivers 611 jets in 2021, racking up 8% Y/Y gain

Airbus A350 XWB passenger plane

VanderWolf-Images/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +0.2%) remains the world's biggest commercial aircraft maker after reporting it delivered 611 commercial aircraft in 2021, above its full-year target of 600 as well as the 566 jets delivered in 2020.
  • Airbus tops Boeing (BA -2.8%) in delivering aircraft for the third straight year, with Boeing hurt by the two crashes and subsequent grounding of its 737 MAX jets.
  • Boeing had handed over 302 aircraft to customers through November, with analysts forecasting ~337 deliveries for the full year.
  • Yet Airbus' delivery total is its lowest since 2012, as the company strives to recover its build rates after cutting production in response to the travel slowdown caused by COVID-19.
  • The company's December deliveries totaled 93 aircraft, compared with 58 in November and 36 in October.
  • Airbus also says it had booked 771 gross new commercial orders in 2021, doubling its gross orders from 2020.
  • December was a strong month for Airbus, winning deals to sell several single-aisle jets to Dutch carrier KLM and Australia's Qantas.
