Quotient Technology holder Engaged Capital warns against share sale
Jan. 10, 2022 1:21 PM ETQuotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Activist investor Engaged Capital is warning Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT), the parent of Coupons.com, that it should not pursue a potential share sale.
- Engaged said it has learned that the Quotient's CEO Steven Boal has allegedly reached out to third parties regarding the sale of 19.9% of the company outstanding shares, according to a statement. The investor claims that a share sale would be an effort at vote buying ahead of a likely proxy contest.
- Engaged is threatening that if the Quotient board proceeds with such a transaction, it plans to start legal action against the company. The warning comes after a Bloomberg reported in November and Engaged confirmed that it had taken a stake in the company and criticized the company for it's corporate governance.
- "Such a transaction would epitomize the blatant vote-buying schemes that run contrary to the duties of care, loyalty and good faith owed by directors, which we explicitly cautioned the board against entering in the December 5th letter," Engaged CIO Glen Welling wrote in letter to Quotient's (QUOT) board today.
- Quotient (QUOT) didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
- Quotient Technology shares fell 6.2%.
- Last month, Quotient Technology partners with Redbox to offer advertisers access to kiosks.