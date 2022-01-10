'Spider-Man' pursues more records, topping box office for fourth week

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home (SONY -1.8%) just keeps swinging against lackluster competition, as it spent its fourth week as the highest-grossing domestic film and made a further incursion into the cinema record books.
  • The film drew $33 million, losing just 41% from last week and showing some cinematic legs with few new releases able to make a dent. The strongest debut from the weekend was critically panned female-focused spy thriller The 355 (CMCSA +0.9%), which pulled just $4.8 million to land in the No. 3 spot behind Universal's third-week film Sing 2, with $12 million.
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home has now jumped 1997's Titanic and 2015's Jurassic World to become the sixth-biggest domestic grosser in history, with a total of $668.8 million. Another $11 million and it will pass Avengers: Infinity War, and it's $32 million behind Black Panther on that list.
  • It's also taken the No. 8 spot on the all-time worldwide leaders, with $1.53 billion - surpassing The Avengers, Furious 7, Frozen II and Avengers: Age of Ultron along the way.
  • The top five during the past weekend was rounded out with The King's Man (DIS -1.3%) at No. 4, with $3.3 million, and American Underdog (LGF.A -3.3%, LGF.B -3%) at No. 5, with $2.4 million.
  • For its part, Sing 2 (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is turning out a strong performer, reaching $109 million in cumulative domestic grosses in its three weeks. It's the only animated film to breach $100 million since Frozen II did it back in 2019.
  • In cinematic stocks today: AMC Entertainment (AMC -5.6%); Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF +6.8%); Cinemark (CNK -1.9%); (IMAX -1.9%); Marcus (MCS -1.6%); Reading International (RDI); Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF -1.7%); National CineMedia (NCMI -5.3%).
  • Sony isn't just about the pandemic's top movie: It's also reportedly exploring an entry into the electric-vehicle market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.