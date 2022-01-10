'Spider-Man' pursues more records, topping box office for fourth week
- Spider-Man: No Way Home (SONY -1.8%) just keeps swinging against lackluster competition, as it spent its fourth week as the highest-grossing domestic film and made a further incursion into the cinema record books.
- The film drew $33 million, losing just 41% from last week and showing some cinematic legs with few new releases able to make a dent. The strongest debut from the weekend was critically panned female-focused spy thriller The 355 (CMCSA +0.9%), which pulled just $4.8 million to land in the No. 3 spot behind Universal's third-week film Sing 2, with $12 million.
- Spider-Man: No Way Home has now jumped 1997's Titanic and 2015's Jurassic World to become the sixth-biggest domestic grosser in history, with a total of $668.8 million. Another $11 million and it will pass Avengers: Infinity War, and it's $32 million behind Black Panther on that list.
- It's also taken the No. 8 spot on the all-time worldwide leaders, with $1.53 billion - surpassing The Avengers, Furious 7, Frozen II and Avengers: Age of Ultron along the way.
- The top five during the past weekend was rounded out with The King's Man (DIS -1.3%) at No. 4, with $3.3 million, and American Underdog (LGF.A -3.3%, LGF.B -3%) at No. 5, with $2.4 million.
- For its part, Sing 2 (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is turning out a strong performer, reaching $109 million in cumulative domestic grosses in its three weeks. It's the only animated film to breach $100 million since Frozen II did it back in 2019.
- In cinematic stocks today: AMC Entertainment (AMC -5.6%); Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF +6.8%); Cinemark (CNK -1.9%); (IMAX -1.9%); Marcus (MCS -1.6%); Reading International (RDI); Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF -1.7%); National CineMedia (NCMI -5.3%).
- Sony isn't just about the pandemic's top movie: It's also reportedly exploring an entry into the electric-vehicle market.