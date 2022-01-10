C4 Therapeutics announces key 2022 milestones and priorities
Jan. 10, 2022 1:23 PM ETC4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- C4 Therapeutics (CCCC +3.8%) announced strategic priorities and 2022 milestones to advance its targeted protein degradation portfolio.
- The initial Phase 1 data for CFT7455, a Novel IKZF1/3 Degrader, is expected in 1H 2022.
- The IND clearance achieved for CFT8634, a degrader targeting BRD9; on track to initiate Phase 1 trial in synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-null solid tumors in 1H 2022.
- CFT1946, a BRAF V600X degrader, advancing towards the clinic with IND submission and Phase 1 trial initiation planned for 2H 2022.
- The company strengthened leadership team with addition of Scott Boyle, Ph.D., MBA as Chief Business Officer.
- Year-end cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2021 were ~$450M; expected to provide runway to end of 2024.