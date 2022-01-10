Dutch Bros is viewed favorably by Cowen after ICR presentation
Jan. 10, 2022
- Cowen weighs in on Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS -1.9%) after taking in the company's guidance update and hosting a virtual ICR investor meeting with top execs.
- Analyst Andrew Charles notes that BROS preannounced Q4 system and company comps of 10.1% and 11.5% that far surpassed the firm's 5% estimates for both segments. Those marks also topped the consensus expectations by a wide margin.
- "We were pleased with BROS's better than expected 4Q comps performance & updated 2022 store development guidance. BROS's streamlined playbook positions the company to continue executing on the path to 4,000 U.S. locations. With fundamentals strengthening, BROS is near the top of our SMID cap shopping list for those looking to deploy capital in the current backdrop."
- Charles and team believe the digital business will be a key part of the more holistic strategy to drive thru-put at BROS.
- Cowen keeps an Outperform rating and price target of $70 on BROS based off an assumption of 2022 same-store sales growth of 3.8% and 2023 same-store sales growth of 2.3%.
