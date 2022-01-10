Establishment Labs falls 6% after squeezed outlook: Q4 Preliminary Report
Jan. 10, 2022 1:32 PM ETEstablishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA -5.3%) reports fourth quarter preliminary revenue to be in the range of $35-$35.5M (+30% to +32% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $34.63M.
- Narrows 2021 Guidance Range: For the full-year, the company now expects its revenue to be between $126.4-$126.9M (+49% to +50% Y/Y), compared to the prior guidance range of $124-128M, vs. consensus of $125.99M
- "Establishment Labs finished 2021 with record annual and quarterly revenue and we continue to post growth well in excess of our underlying markets," says Founder and CEO Juan José Chacón-Quirós.
- The final results of the company are scheduled to be released on Mar. 1, 2022.
- Earlier, Establishment Labs names Raj Denhoy as CFO