Travere Therapeutics sees FY2021 revenue above consensus
Jan. 10, 2022 1:36 PM ETTravere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) expects Q4 net product sales to be approximately $55M.
- For FY2021, the company expects total revenue of $227M vs. consensus of $224.84M, inclusive of approximately $211M in net product sales and approximately $16M in licensing and collaboration revenue.
- “Following three positive readouts from our pipeline and continued strong execution from our commercial business last year, we enter 2022 with great confidence in our ability to deliver new life-changing therapies to people living with rare disease,” said Eric Dube, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Travere Therapeutics. “We are driven by the potential to make sparsentan a new treatment standard for people living with rare kidney diseases IgA nephropathy and FSGS, if approved. We remain on track for our planned NDA and MAA submissions, the first of which could result in an approval of sparsentan for IgA nephropathy in the U.S. as early as the end of this year. Additionally, with recent clinical proof of concept supporting pegtibatinase, we are in position to engage with regulators and establish the next steps for a pivotal program to further advance this therapy as the first potential treatment targeting the underlying deficiency in classical homocystinuria.”