Hurricane Ida, European floods made 2021 second costliest on record: Munich Re

Jan. 10, 2022 1:40 PM ETThe Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV), AIGHIG, ALL, CBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Rescue after Hurricane Ida.

Sarah J Lee/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Last year was the second-costliest ever for the insurance sector as Hurricane Ida and flash floods in Europe racked up losses from natural disasters, insurer Munich RE said in a recent report.
  • Overall, natural disasters caused losses of $280B, with ~$120B of that being insured. 2021 matched 2005 and 2011 in terms of natural disaster losses and only trailed 2017, which had in $146B of insurance losses and included three major hurricanes. Recall that three major hurricanes hit the U.S. that year.
  • Hurricane Ida was the costliest natural disaster in 2021, with overall losses of $65B, of which $36B were insured. Flash floods in Europe resulted in $54B of losses, of which €46B were insured, resulting in the costliest natural disaster in Germany ever.
  • "The 2021 disaster statistics are striking because some of the extreme weather events are of the kind that are likely to become more frequent or more severe as a result of climate change," said Ernst Rauch, chief climate and geo scientist at Munich Re, and head of the the company's Climate Solutions Unit.
  • "Even though events cannot automatically be attributed to climate change, analysis of the changes over decades provides plausible indications of a connection with the warming of the atmosphere and the oceans," Rauch added.
  • The U.S. accounted for a high share of the natural disaster losses in 2021, at ~$145B, of which $85B were insured. Both overall and insured losses were significantly higher than the previous two years. For example, overall losses compares with $100B in 2020 and $52B in 2019.
  • Other disasters that struck the U.S. during the year included the cold wave in February that swept through Texas, leading to widespread power outages, and a series of strong storms and dozens of tornadoes that drove through six states, causing a path of destruction.
  • Europe's overall losses came to €46B ($54B), of which €33B were in Germany. Only €11B of the losses were insured.
  • Asia-Pacific losses were relatively low, with economic losses of $50B, of which $9B were insured. The region accounted for 18% of overall losses and 7% of insured losses.
  • The insurance gap, or the uninsured portion, declined slightly due to a higher proportion of losses in the U.S., but was still ~57% Almost 10,000 people lost their lives in natural disasters last year, a level comparable with recent years, Munich Re said.
  • Since the pandemic, some of the biggest P&C insurers have been lagging the S&P 500's returns as seen in this three-year chart.
  • In trading on Monday: American International Group (AIG -0.0%), Travelers (TRV -1.5%), Chubb (CB -1.6%), Allstate (ALL -2.0%), Hartford Financial Services (HIG -0.9%).
  • Earlier this month, Germany shut down three of its last six nuclear reactors, a decision the country took in 2011 after the Fukushima disaster.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.