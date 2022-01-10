Hurricane Ida, European floods made 2021 second costliest on record: Munich Re
Jan. 10, 2022
- Last year was the second-costliest ever for the insurance sector as Hurricane Ida and flash floods in Europe racked up losses from natural disasters, insurer Munich RE said in a recent report.
- Overall, natural disasters caused losses of $280B, with ~$120B of that being insured. 2021 matched 2005 and 2011 in terms of natural disaster losses and only trailed 2017, which had in $146B of insurance losses and included three major hurricanes. Recall that three major hurricanes hit the U.S. that year.
- Hurricane Ida was the costliest natural disaster in 2021, with overall losses of $65B, of which $36B were insured. Flash floods in Europe resulted in $54B of losses, of which €46B were insured, resulting in the costliest natural disaster in Germany ever.
- "The 2021 disaster statistics are striking because some of the extreme weather events are of the kind that are likely to become more frequent or more severe as a result of climate change," said Ernst Rauch, chief climate and geo scientist at Munich Re, and head of the the company's Climate Solutions Unit.
- "Even though events cannot automatically be attributed to climate change, analysis of the changes over decades provides plausible indications of a connection with the warming of the atmosphere and the oceans," Rauch added.
- The U.S. accounted for a high share of the natural disaster losses in 2021, at ~$145B, of which $85B were insured. Both overall and insured losses were significantly higher than the previous two years. For example, overall losses compares with $100B in 2020 and $52B in 2019.
- Other disasters that struck the U.S. during the year included the cold wave in February that swept through Texas, leading to widespread power outages, and a series of strong storms and dozens of tornadoes that drove through six states, causing a path of destruction.
- Europe's overall losses came to €46B ($54B), of which €33B were in Germany. Only €11B of the losses were insured.
- Asia-Pacific losses were relatively low, with economic losses of $50B, of which $9B were insured. The region accounted for 18% of overall losses and 7% of insured losses.
- The insurance gap, or the uninsured portion, declined slightly due to a higher proportion of losses in the U.S., but was still ~57% Almost 10,000 people lost their lives in natural disasters last year, a level comparable with recent years, Munich Re said.
- Since the pandemic, some of the biggest P&C insurers have been lagging the S&P 500's returns as seen in this three-year chart.
- In trading on Monday: American International Group (AIG -0.0%), Travelers (TRV -1.5%), Chubb (CB -1.6%), Allstate (ALL -2.0%), Hartford Financial Services (HIG -0.9%).
