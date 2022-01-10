J.P. Morgan's Kolanovic says buy the dip again with Fed selling overdone
Jan. 10, 2022 1:46 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)TBT, TLT, QQQBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Positive catalysts are still possible for stocks amid the current selloff and beta sectors will do well with higher yields, J.P. Morgan says as it makes the case to stay bullish on equities.
- The Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) and S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) are trading off their lows currently, but are still down more than 1% as rates (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) keep climbing.
- "We believe there is further upside for stocks and the dip driven by the Omicron scare should be bought into," chief global strategist Marko Kolanovic, noted for recent buy-the-dip calls, and team write in a note.
- "The pullback in risk assets in reaction to the Fed minutes is arguably overdone; policy tightening is likely to be gradual and at a pace that risk assets should be able to handle, and is occurring in an environment of strong cyclical recovery," Kolanovic says.
- "There are signs of supply constraints potentially passing their worst point, and of power prices surge easing. Inventories are very low and the labor market is staying strong."
- J.P. Morgan expects a better showing from EM/China, U.K. and Europe. From a sector perspective, there should be more cyclical leadership with higher yields.
- 'End of the pandemic.' "While the Omicron wave presents some downside risk to Q1 growth, we anticipate that cases will roll over sharply in the coming weeks, providing a boost to Q2," Kolanovic adds.
- "As this wave fades, it will likely mark the end of the pandemic, as Omicron’s lower severity and high transmissibility crowds out more severe variants and leads to broad natural immunity."
- "Fundamentally, the growth backdrop is likely to stay supportive, China activity deceleration is by now largely behind us, and economic surprises in key regions are back in positive territory," he says.
- Former Fed governor Bill Dudley writes today that the FOMC needs to be more hawkish.