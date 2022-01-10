Neuronetics higher on seeing Q4 and FY2021 revenue above consensus
Jan. 10, 2022 1:43 PM ETNeuronetics, Inc. (STIM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Neuronetics (STIM +14.4%) expects Q4 total revenue in the range of approximately $14.5M to $15M vs. previously stated guidance of $13M to $14M and consensus of $13.48M.
- Total revenue for FY2021 is expected to be in the range of approximately $54.8M to $55.3M vs. previously stated guidance of $53.3M to $54.3M and consensus of $53.8M.
- “Despite the headwinds associated with COVID-19 that persisted in 2021, our team delivered strong performance in the fourth quarter, primarily as a result of increased treatment session volumes across our customer base and solid demand for new systems,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuronetics. “Throughout the year, we made significant progress on several of our strategic initiatives setting ourselves up to drive future growth, including entering into new, exclusive, commercial agreements with multiple national accounts. While the macro environment continues to be fluid, we are very excited about our prospects for 2022. We plan to capitalize on our strong momentum going into the year and are confident in our team’s ability to drive the widespread adoption of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health.”