Tesla lands approval to build more Model Y vehicles in Germany for testing

Jan. 10, 2022

Aerial Views Of New Tesla Gigafactory Construction Site

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

  • Tesla (TSLA +0.1%) could be closer to starting production in Germany after landing special approval from Brandenburg State Environment to build 2,000 Model Y bodies at Berlin Gigafactory.
  • While the electric vehicle maker is still waiting for environmental approval from the Brandenburg State Environment Ministry, Electrek reports that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is now able to make 2K Model Y bodies for testing. At a rate of 500 Model Y bodies per week, the quality control process will take at least four weeks.
  • The timing of a full approval for the Gigafactory Berlin from German officials is not clear.
  • Tesla (TSLA) has pared its earlier loss and is now showing one of the top returns for the day in the EV sector.
