Biotechs CinCor, Vigil, Amylyx fall below IPO prices in first session following debut
Jan. 10, 2022 2:34 PM ETCINC, VIGL, AMLXBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Shares of biotech companies CinCor Pharma, Vigil Neuroscience, and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were trading below their IPO prices Monday during a bearish session for the broader market.
- All three companies made their market debuts on Friday.
- CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) shares were down 15% at $13.65 at 1:30 p.m. ET. The company had priced its shares at $16 late Thursday.
- Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) shares slid 12% to $11.17. The stock had priced at $14.
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) shares fell 9% to $16.45. Shares were priced at $19 before commencing trade on Friday.
- Monday was a particularly bearish day on Wall Street, with all three major averages retreating into negative territory.