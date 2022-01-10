Biotechs CinCor, Vigil, Amylyx fall below IPO prices in first session following debut

Jan. 10, 2022 2:34 PM ETCINC, VIGL, AMLXBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Man using phone. Hands typing smartphone. Double exposure with ipo hologram. Close up. Financial graph and analysis concept. Investment.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of biotech companies CinCor Pharma, Vigil Neuroscience, and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were trading below their IPO prices Monday during a bearish session for the broader market.
  • All three companies made their market debuts on Friday.
  • CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) shares were down 15% at $13.65 at 1:30 p.m. ET. The company had priced its shares at $16 late Thursday.
  • Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) shares slid 12% to $11.17. The stock had priced at $14.
  • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) shares fell 9% to $16.45. Shares were priced at $19 before commencing trade on Friday.
  • Monday was a particularly bearish day on Wall Street, with all three major averages retreating into negative territory.
