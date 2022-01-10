ViewRay sees revenue in line with market expectations: Q4 Prelim

Jan. 10, 2022 1:59 PM ETViewRay, Inc. (VRAY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) reports fourth quarter preliminary revenue to be $20M in line with consensus.
  • Full year revenue stands at $70M primarily from ten revenue units.
  • The company received even new orders for MRIdian systems totaling ~$41M. A total of 28 orders were received for the year, representing a 65% growth over 17 total orders a year ago.
  • Total backlog increased to about $313M as of December 31, 2021, compared to $241M a year ago.
  • "Our team delivered another solid set of results in Q4. Our clinical, innovation and commercial pipelines are stronger than ever. We are well positioned for a drumbeat of clinical data, new product launches, and increased therapy adoption in 2022," says President and CEO Scott Drake.
  • The company ended the year with $220M in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Earlier, ViewRay receives FDA clearance for MRI-guided radiation therapy features
