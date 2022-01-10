AXT applies for subsidiary IPO on STAR Market, raises Q4 revenue guidance to $36M-$37M
Jan. 10, 2022 2:01 PM ETAXT, Inc. (AXTI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- AXT (AXTI +4.9%) has submitted to the Shanghai Stock Exchange and it has accepted for review, a formal application to list Tongmei’s shares in an IPO on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Sci-Tech innovAtion boaRd.
- If completed, the IPO will provide proceeds that will be invested in Tongmei to enable the Co. to expand capacity to capture high-volume opportunities across its portfolio and develop new products.
- Q4 2021 Guidance: AXT has also raised its Q4 2021 revenue guidance range to $36–$37M from its previous guidance of $34–$36M.
- “Over the past several years, we have laid considerable groundwork to optimize our business to capture these opportunities and we are pleased to see our efforts bearing fruit.” said Morris Young, CEO.