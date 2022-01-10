PayPal, Visa downgraded at BNP Paribas on outlook for 2022 consumer spending
- PayPal Holdings (PYPL -3.8%) and Visa (V -2.7%) get downgraded to Neutral from Outperform by BNP Paribas Exane analyst Alexandre Faure as the bank's survey of 3K consumers signals a potentially anemic 2022 for consumer spending growth.
- It's a mixed picture, though. "People went back to cash fast in the U.K., France and Germany in 2021, likely creating headwinds to parts of our coverage," Faure writes in a note to clients. But responses in the U.S. and Italy suggested room for more acceleration in digital payment adoption this year, he added.
- E-commerce is expected to stay strong and travel should start to build.
- For Visa (NYSE:V), Faure sees few positive catalysts this year. PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) also trades at premium to peers.
- "Conversely, we think the de-rating of U.S. payment incumbents FIS (FIS -1.0%) and Global Payment (GPN -2.2%) has gone too far," the analyst says. Faure upgrades FIS (NYSE:FIS) to Outperform and keeps GPN at Outperform.
- Other payment, online lending, and fintech stocks are also in the red today: Block (formerly Square) (SQ -1.9%), LendingClub (LC -3.8%), Rocket Companies (RKT -1.7%), Upstart Holdings (UPST -4.6%), Robinhood Markets (HOOD -4.5%), Affirm Holdings (AFRM -2.5%), Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPY -3.2%), Mastercard (MA -1.7%), SoFi Technologies (SOFI -3.7%).
- Last week, Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM), Lightspeed (NYSE:LSPD), Block (NYSE:SQ) were among Truist's favorites to ride fintech revolution