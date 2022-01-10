DZS adds 105 new customers, 29 new innovative technology solutions
Jan. 10, 2022 2:07 PM ETDZS Inc. (DZSI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- DZS (DZSI -2.9%) announced a summary of strategic growth milestones achieved in 2021, including the addition of 105 new customers across the Americas, Asia and EMEA as well as dozens of active fixed and mobile technology proof of concepts and customer trials around the world.
- In 2021, DZS introduced 29 new innovative technology solutions spread across its Broadband Connectivity, Connected Home & Business, Mobile & Optical Edge, and Network & Experience Software platforms.
- DZS acquired 53 new customers in North America, 33 in EMEA, 17 in Asia and 2 in Latin America in 2021.
- "We catalyzed our 2021 growth early in the year with a $64M equity raise that was over-subscribed and shortly thereafter, two technology focused acquisitions designed to accelerate DZS Cloud and our ambition to double-click on our 5G, Open RAN and converged optical edge investments," President and CEO Charlie Vogt commented.
- Industry research from Omdia sees global gigabit subscriptions to jump to 50M in 2022, more than doubling from 24M at the end of 2020.
- DZS and its customers are well ahead of this trend, with multi-gigabit next gen PON solutions exceeding the company's gigabit-capable GPON and EPON sales in 2021.